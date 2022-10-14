Reuters: EU ministers to discuss sanctions related to Russia's use of Iranian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union ministers will consider future sanctions on Iran after it allegedly supplied Russia with kamikaze Shahed-136 drones for its war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing two unnamed diplomats.

The ministers will discuss the issue on Oct. 17, according to Reuters.

On Oct. 10, Ukraine's Air Force shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched from Russia and Belarus, some of which were fired at Kyiv and the northern oblasts of Ukraine.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, Ukraine took down 24 out of the 46 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia fired at Ukraine, according to Ukraine's government.

On Oct. 7, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claimed his country never supplied kamikaze drones to Russia. The Kremlin has made no public statement on Russia's use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.