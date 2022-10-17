Ukraine shoots down 13 Iranian drones on the afternoon of Oct. 10
October 10, 2022 8:26 pm
Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 launched from Russia and Belarus between 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Some of these drones attempted to attack Kyiv and the northern oblasts of Ukraine, the Air Force said.
According to Ukraine's Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, Russia might have bought hundreds of Iranian drones.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.