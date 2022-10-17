Ukraine shoots down 13 Iranian drones on the afternoon of Oct. 10

Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 launched from Russia and Belarus between 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Some of these drones attempted to attack Kyiv and the northern oblasts of Ukraine, the Air Force said.

According to Ukraine's Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, Russia might have bought hundreds of Iranian drones.