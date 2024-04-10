Reuters: EU finance ministers to discuss Ukraine reform plans this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU finance ministers will discuss this week a plan and an investment agenda submitted by Kyiv as it seeks to secure 50 billion euros (around $53.7 billion) from the European Union's four-year Ukraine Facility, Reuters reported on April 10, citing sources in the German Finance Ministry.

The EU approved the financial aid package for Ukraine in February, allocating two-thirds of the amount in loans and one-third in grants. Ukraine has agreed to implement a variety of reforms as part of the conditions for receiving the funds.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted the Ukraine Facility Plan to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 20.

The document identifies 15 key areas and 69 plans for reform, unnamed sources told Reuters, adding that they welcomed Ukraine's ambitious approach.

The sources did not provide further details on the plan, which they said the ministers would discuss at a meeting in Luxembourg.

Shmyhal said on March 18 that the reforms would cover "public administration, (the) fight against corruption, (and) economic and sectoral reforms in various spheres: from the energy to the agricultural sector."

Ukraine has already received the first tranche of 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of the Ukraine Facility funding.