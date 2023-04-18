Reuters: Chinese smartphones comprise more than 70% of Russian market

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese smartphone sales comprised more than 70% of the Russian market, according to the Reuters article citing consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado.

Xiaomi and Realme brands took up the market space created by the exits of Samsung and Apple after the full-scale invasion.

The demand for Chinese brands rose by 42% since last year, according to the report.

China has publicly maintained a neutral position in the war. On April 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country wouldn't sell weaponry to either side of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On April 16, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss military cooperation between the two states.