Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Chinese smartphones comprise more than 70% of Russian market

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 8:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese smartphone sales comprised more than 70% of the Russian market, according to the Reuters article citing consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado.

Xiaomi and Realme brands took up the market space created by the exits of Samsung and Apple after the full-scale invasion.

The demand for Chinese brands rose by 42% since last year, according to the report.

China has publicly maintained a neutral position in the war. On April 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said his country wouldn't sell weaponry to either side of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On April 16, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss military cooperation between the two states.

@the_kyiv_independent

What does China want from Russia? Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Russian dictator Vladimir Putin his “best and most intimate friend.” But where does the limit to their “no limits” friendship actually lie? How does China see Russia’s war in Ukraine, and what does it really want from Moscow? #ukrainewarrussia #russiaukraine #ukraine #ukraine🇺🇦 #china #politics #politicstiktok #putin #xijinping #jinping

♬ original sound - Kyiv Independent
Ukraine war latest: Slovakia delivers MiG jets; no Chinese weapons found on the battlefield
Key developments on April 17: * Slovakia completes transferring 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine * Official: Ukraine hasn’t found Chinese weapons on the battlefield * Ombudsman’s office receives ‘dozens’ of videos with alleged executions of Ukrainian POWs * Two former Wagner Group mercenaries…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.