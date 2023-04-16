Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Chinese defense minister meets Putin, discusses military cooperation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 10:06 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Sergei Karpukhin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Li Shangfu, China’s newly appointed defense minister, visited Russia on his first official visit abroad on April 16 and met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russia has been seeking to get Chinese weapons and technology to boost its war against Ukraine.

According to Shangfu, cooperation between the two states in the military sphere "is developing very well, which has a great impact on global and regional security."

Shangfu said that he “specifically chose Russia” in order to “emphasize the special nature and strategic importance” of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Putin said that both countries actively cooperate in the military field,  “regularly exchange useful information, work together in the field of military-technical cooperation, and hold joint exercises.”

China has claimed that it has a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.

However, in March Chinese President Xi Jinping signed an agreement with Putin to open a  “new era” of bilateral cooperation.

“We signed a statement on deepening the strategic partnership and bilateral ties, which are entering a new era,” Xi said during his official visit to Moscow.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
