Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Reuters: BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase helping Kyiv raise funds for reconstruction bank

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 1:17 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker meet with the heads of the world's largest banks and investment companies at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16, 2024. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has joined forces with BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase to launch a reconstruction bank and has already gathered $500 million in committed capital, Reuters reported on Jan. 17.

The World Bank assessed in March 2023 that the total cost of Ukraine's reconstruction would amount to $411 billion.

Kyiv approached the two banks in 2023 "to help set up a fund to raise public capital that could attract private investment for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction," Reuters said.

Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office, told Reuters that the bank aims to raise $1 billion in catalytic capital, which are "capital-like investments, debt and guarantees in which the investor accepts higher risk for greater social impact."

The bank "could be ready to launch in five to six months," according to Reuters.

Zelensky asks Davos forum to invest in Ukraine’s peace
“I appreciate your willingness to hear answers to really important questions. When will the war end? Is the third world war possible? Is it time to negotiate with Putin?” Zelensky said in his opening words.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Blackrock Vice-Chairman Philipp Hildebrand told Reuters that his bank has been helping Kyiv find ways to obtain funding from development banks and foreign countries.

Zelensky and U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker met with Hildebrand, as well as JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other heads of the world's largest banks and investment companies, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16.

The discussion highlighted the importance of developing and implementing mechanisms of blended finance that combine private and public capital during the war, according to the President's Office.

"This is where we see your direct role right now. I know that you are actively cooperating with our team. I am looking forward to a tangible result," Zelensky said at the meeting.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.