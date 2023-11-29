National Resistance Center: 5 high-ranking Russian officials killed in strike on occupied Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A building in the occupied village of Yuvileine in Kherson Oblast was hit by a strike on Nov. 28, killing at least five high-ranking Russian officials, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 29.

Russian occupation authorities were reportedly meeting in the building when the attack took place, the center wrote on its Telegram channel, citing information from local residents.

The report did not clarify the Russian occupiers' positions or the meeting's purpose.

Photographs published by the center show what appears to be a damaged administrative building flying a Russian flag.

There are several damaged cars near the building, including some that appear to belong to a Russian occupation "law enforcement service."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Yuvileine is a small village in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, some 50 kilometers southeast of Kherson.

Russia occupied a large part of Kherson Oblast in the early weeks of the full-scale war but was pushed east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian proxies claimed on Nov. 9 that a Ukrainian missile hit the occupied town of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast. The media later reported that several high-ranking Russian officers were killed in that attack.