Russian proxies claim Ukrainian strike on occupied Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian forces allegedly launched two missiles against occupied Skadovsk in the Russian-held part of Kherson Oblast on Nov. 9, the Russia-installed proxy head in the area, Volodymyr Saldo, claimed.

Saldo alleged that the missiles were launched at around 10 a.m. One of them was shot down by air defense, but the other missile hit the city, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo claimed that 11 people were injured as a result of the attack, and several houses were allegedly damaged.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne Kherson, explosions were heard by the city's residents on the morning of Nov. 9.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, reported a hit at a building of a former collective farm, "Radianska Ukraina." Russian authorities block access to the site of the impact, he added.

The National Resistance Center said that, according to as of yet unconfirmed information, the attack targeted a temporary facility of the Russian FSB security service.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The seaside city of Skadovsk, with a pre-war population of around 17,000 some 60 kilometers south of Kherson, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.