Zelensky's party head reveals 9 candidates to head ministries amid reshuffle

Head of the Servant of the People's party David Arakhamia on Sept. 4 named nine officials who are set to head Ukrainian ministries amid a major government reshuffle.

Arakhamia published a list of candidates for ministerial positions after the Servant of the People's faction held a meeting attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky. To head the ministries, the officials must be approved by the parliament.

According to the statement, Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the Presidential Office, is proposed as a candidate for foreign minister. Earlier in the day, the vote on current Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation was suddenly put on hold.

Olha Stefanishyna may head the Justice Ministry, retaining her position as deputy prime minister for European Integration, and Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk may become the new ecology minister.

Vitalii Koval, whose resignation as State Property Fund head has not yet been supported by the parliament, is proposed to lead of the Agriculture Ministry. Former head Mykola Solsky was dismissed in May.

Alexander Kamyshin will be promoted to the position in Ukraine's Presidential Office, where he "will continue to deal with weapons and infrastructure issues," Arakhamia said. Herman Smetanin, head of the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry company, is expected to replace him.

Among other personnel changes, the Veterans Ministry may be headed by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova, and the Youth and Sports Ministry by Matvii Bidnyi, who currently serves as an acting minister.

Mykola Tochytskyi, a long-serving diplomat who was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office in April, may head the Culture Ministry.

"At this stage, we need to strengthen the fight against disinformation, and we need a candidate with international experience for this task," Arakhamia said.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the Presidential Office, may head the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which is expected to be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk, whose resignations is yet to be approved by the parliament, will be promoted to deputy head of the Presidential Office, Arakhamia said.