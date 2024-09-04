The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Politics, government reshuffle, Ukraine, Servant of the People
Edit post

Zelensky's party head reveals 9 candidates to head ministries amid reshuffle

by Kateryna Denisova September 4, 2024 9:28 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's government building in Kyiv. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Head of the Servant of the People's party David Arakhamia on Sept. 4 named nine officials who are set to head Ukrainian ministries amid a major government reshuffle.

Arakhamia published a list of candidates for ministerial positions after the Servant of the People's faction held a meeting attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky. To head the ministries, the officials must be approved by the parliament.

According to the statement, Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the Presidential Office, is proposed as a candidate for foreign minister. Earlier in the day, the vote on current Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation was suddenly put on hold.

Olha Stefanishyna may head the Justice Ministry, retaining her position as deputy prime minister for European Integration, and Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk may become the new ecology minister.

Vitalii Koval, whose resignation as State Property Fund head has not yet been supported by the parliament, is proposed to lead of the Agriculture Ministry. Former head Mykola Solsky was dismissed in May.

Alexander Kamyshin will be promoted to the position in Ukraine's Presidential Office, where he "will continue to deal with weapons and infrastructure issues," Arakhamia said. Herman Smetanin, head of the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry company, is expected to replace him.

Among other personnel changes, the Veterans Ministry may be headed by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova, and the Youth and Sports Ministry by Matvii Bidnyi, who currently serves as an acting minister.

Mykola Tochytskyi, a long-serving diplomat who was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office in April, may head the Culture Ministry.

"At this stage, we need to strengthen the fight against disinformation, and we need a candidate with international experience for this task," Arakhamia said.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the Presidential Office, may head the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which is expected to be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk, whose resignations is yet to be approved by the parliament, will be promoted to deputy head of the Presidential Office, Arakhamia said.

Parliament backs resignations of deputy PM, ministers of strategic industries, justice, and ecology
During other voting sessions the same day, the parliament failed to gather enough votes to support the resignation of State Property Fund head Vitalii Koval and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.