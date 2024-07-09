Skip to content
Republican Party committee approves 2024 platform, makes no mention of Ukraine, Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2024 4:53 PM 2 min read
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, delivers remarks during the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Republican Party's National Committee approved its 2024 electoral platform on July 8, entitled "America First: A Return to Common Sense." The platform makes no mention of Russia, Ukraine, or the full-scale invasion.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, has repeatedly promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine within 24 hours if elected but has not publicly elaborated on how he plans to do so. One plan reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

The 16-page document, which must still be formally approved by a full vote at the upcoming Republican National Convention, focuses primarily on domestic issues. The word "war" features just three times throughout the platform, including one reference to how the U.S. "triumphed over Soviet communism after 44 years of the Cold War."

Elsewhere, the platform says that the Republican Party pledges to "prevent World War III, restore peace to Europe and the Middle East" but does not specify how the party plans to achieve those goals.

A third mention of "war" references the impact that global conflict has on inflation.

"Republicans will end the global chaos and restore peace through strength, reducing geopolitical risks and lowering commodity prices," the platform says, without providing a concrete policy plan.

The remaining sections of the platform pertain mostly to immigration, economic, and culture war issues, which have been the primary focus of Trump's presidential campaign.

Politico reported, citing an unnamed source, that Trump personally wrote parts of the document.

Putin believes Trump is ‘sincere’ about ending war
Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “we take (former President Donald Trump’s declared intention to end the war) completely seriously.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Switzerland announces new sanctions against Russia.

Switzerland announced new sanctions against Russia on July 8, bringing the country further in line with the EU's 14th round of sanctions adopted in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
