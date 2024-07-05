Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 4 that he believes former President Donald Trump is "sincere" in his desire to end the full-scale war in Ukraine, but added that he was unfamiliar with "how he plans to do this."

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said that "we take (Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."

Trump has repeatedly promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine within 24 hours if elected but has not publicly elaborated on how he plans to do so. One plan reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 3.

Putin also commented on President Joe Biden's performance at the presidential debate on June 27, which was widely criticized as being indicative of Biden's declining cognitive abilities due to the president's advanced age.

When asked if the debate had changed his opinion on whom he would like to see as the next U.S. president, Putin said, "Nothing has changed. Did we not know what could come? We knew."

Despite regular comments from Biden characterizing the Russian president as a "tyrant" or a "crazy SOB," Putin has previously said that he prefers Biden over Trump, saying that the current president is more "predictable."