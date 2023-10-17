Reintegration Ministry: Almost $5 million allocated for Ukrainian POWs, families

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Integration Ministry announced on Oct. 17 that a fund of Hr 180,000,000 ($4.9 million) has been allocated to support Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and their families.

The fund included Hr 129,000,000 ($3.5 million) for the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war, political prisoners, and civilian hostages, with Hr 100,000 ($2,740) to be paid for each year that their family member was held in captivity.

An additional Hr 50,000,000 ($1.37 million) was earmarked for each individual held prisoner. They will also receive a one-time payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,740) upon their release from captivity.

In June 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 2,500 Ukrainian POWs have been returned to Ukraine.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights, said in August 2023 that another 98 have been released.

It is unclear how many more Ukrainian POWs Russia currently holds because it does not disclose these details.