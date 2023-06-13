Putin signs law allowing foreign passport confiscation of military personnel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on June 13 that grants authorities the power in certain cases to confiscate Russian citizens' foreign passports or declare them invalid, as announced on Russian governmental sites.

Russian citizens have internal passports, which are used for travel or identification purposes within Russian territory, and foreign passports that allow them to travel abroad.

The law, adopted by State Duma on May 23, stipulates that citizens called up for military (or alternative civilian) service will have to deposit their foreign passports with the migration department of the Interior Ministry five days after the decision by a draft commission.

If a citizen does not hand over the passport, it will become invalid.

The law will apply to men aged 18 to 27 years, which in 2024 will change to 19 to 30 years, Current Time wrote.

The new measures will come into force in 180 days and will most likely not affect the autumn draft of 2023, the outlet cites human rights activists.