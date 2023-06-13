Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin signs law allowing foreign passport confiscation of military personnel

by Martin Fornusek June 13, 2023 7:57 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on June 13 that grants authorities the power in certain cases to confiscate Russian citizens' foreign passports or declare them invalid, as announced on Russian governmental sites.

Russian citizens have internal passports, which are used for travel or identification purposes within Russian territory, and foreign passports that allow them to travel abroad.

The law, adopted by State Duma on May 23, stipulates that citizens called up for military (or alternative civilian) service will have to deposit their foreign passports with the migration department of the Interior Ministry five days after the decision by a draft commission.

If a citizen does not hand over the passport, it will become invalid.

The law will apply to men aged 18 to 27 years, which in 2024 will change to 19 to 30 years, Current Time wrote.

The new measures will come into force in 180 days and will most likely not affect the autumn draft of 2023, the outlet cites human rights activists.

Media: Military summonses distributed at Moscow State University dormitory
Military summonses were being handed out to graduate students in a dormitory at Moscow State University, independent Russian media outlet Doxa reported on April 21.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.