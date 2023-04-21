Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Military summonses distributed at Moscow State University dormitory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 3:57 PM 1 min read
A photograph of a military summons notice reportedly handed to a student of Russia's Moscow State University in April. (Telegram via Doxa)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Military summonses were being handed out to graduate students in a dormitory at Moscow State University, independent Russian media outlet Doxa reported on April 21.

The students were informed to appear at a military enlistment office "for events related to military service conscription," according to Doxa.

According to Russian law, students are supposed to be able to avoid conscription before graduation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a bill introducing electronic summonses for conscripts into law in mid-April.

Draftees who fail to respond to summonses will now be required according to Russian law to appear voluntarily at the military enlistment office within two weeks of the next draft.

Those who fail to comply will then likely face restrictions, including being prohibited from leaving the country. Later on, they may also be restricted from performing various basic societal functions such as buying real estate, registering a business, or taking out a loan.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.