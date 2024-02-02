Skip to content
Putin: Occupied Ukrainian regions to be integrated with Russia by 2030

by Abbey Fenbert February 2, 2024 7:15 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference on Dec. 14, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Kremlin.ru/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Jan. 31 that Ukrainian territories currently under occupation must be fully integrated with the Russian Federation by the year 2030.

Ukraine's eastern Donbas region has been illegally occupied by Russian forces since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Crimea. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts remain under Russian occupation.

Putin said that over the next six years, the occupied regions "must reach the all-Russia level" by developing in certain "key areas."

The speech painted a rosy picture of the so-called "integration" process, with Putin claiming "good momentum" on socio-economic development in the occupied territories.

He also urged Russian banks not to worry about Western sanctions.

"What is there to be afraid of? We need to enter these (Ukrainian) territories more actively and work there," Putin said, addressing his remarks to financial institutions.

Russian media reported on Feb. 1 that Turkish banks were closing accounts with Russian businesses due to the threat of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Dec. 22, 2023 sanctioning foreign financial institutions that contribute to Russia's war effort.

Forced conscription in occupied Ukraine pushes essential services to brink
In December of last year, the icy showers that rain down on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast in winter caused the usual damages: falling branches severed power lines, causing electricity, water, and heating outages. Except there were fewer people to do the needed repairs. Russia’s forced mobilizati…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin's remarks indicate that he is preparing to remain at war with Ukraine over the long term.

"Russia is commencing long-term plans and does not foresee any territorial concessions," the ISW said on Feb. 1.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26 that Putin has signaled willingness to enter into peace talks, and that he would drop opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over Ukraine's occupied territories.

Russian-occupied regions constitute about 18% of Ukraine's territory. Kyiv has said that a condition of any peace plan is Russia's complete withdrawal from Ukrainian lands.

Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Moscow is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.

Understanding Zelensky’s decree on Russian lands ‘historically inhabited by Ukrainians’
Unity Day, observed on Jan. 22 in Ukraine as a state holiday, typically commemorates the 1919 unification of eastern and western Ukraine. But this year, the date garnered attention for a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky relating to modern-day Russian territories that were historically p…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
