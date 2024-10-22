Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
BRICS, Russia, Brazil, Cuba, Russia's allies
Putin hosts BRICS summit in Russia but Brazilian and Cuban leaders cancel attendance

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2024 2:28 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the BRICS Business Forum, October 18, 2024, in Moscow, Russia (Contributor/Getty Images)
The leaders of Brazil and Cuba both canceled their attendance at this week's BRICS summit, being hosted in Russia by President Vladimir Putin.

"Regrettably, as it became known today, President of Brazil Lula da Silva and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel will not be able to come due to unforeseen circumstances," Kremlin presidential aide Yury Ushakov said in comments reported by Russian state media on Oct. 21.

Lula, 78, is reported to have suffered a minor brain hemorrhage after falling at his home at the weekend, and will instead appear by videoconference.

Diaz-Canel is suffering "serious energy problems," Russian state media reported.

BRICS, composed of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other nations, is a group of emerging economies often portrayed as a counterweight to the Western-led world.

Four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – joined the international organization at the start of 2024. This marked the group's first expansion since December 2010, when South Africa became a member.

Cuba has requested to join the BRICS group as a "partner country" in an official letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Cuban Foreign Ministry official said on Oct. 8.

With Russia increasingly isolated on the international stage, and forced to turn to countries like North Korea for support, Moscow is hoping the summit can send a message to Western nations that it can still yield some clout.

The Kremlin described the three-day meeting which began on Oct. 22 as one of the "largest-scale foreign policy events ever" in Russia.

As the Baltics raise the alarm about Russia, Washington still not listening
For Zygimantas Pavilionis, a member of the Lithuanian parliament, history is repeating itself: The Kremlin’s military sights are set on Europe beyond Ukraine and the U.S. is not listening to warnings from the Baltics. “In Europe, they listen to the Baltics, but in America, they are so arrogant
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:18 AM  (Updated: )

Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
