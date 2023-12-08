Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin announces he will seek 5th term as president

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2023 2:46 PM 2 min read
Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office, Russian state-run news agencies reported.

Putin made the widely expected announcement at the Kremlin as he gave awards to soldiers who fought in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia's upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, voted on Dec. 7 to set the date for the presidential elections on March 17 next year.

Putin has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999. Constitutional changes signed by the Russian leader in 2021 allowed Putin to run for two more six-year terms, meaning he can potentially stay in power until 2036.

It is unclear if other candidates will nominally participate, but Putin's victory is all but assured. Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating international democracy, gave Russia a 0/4 score in its 2022 report card on political freedoms in the country.

"Russia has never experienced a democratic transfer of power between rival groups," described Freedom House. Any meaningful opposition is prevented from having a fair chance at winning elections, creating "an authoritarian political system (that) is concentrated in the hands of President Vladimir Putin."

Russian authorities also use politically motivated charges against opposition figures to prevent a serious challenge to the regime, as they did with Alexei Navalny during the 2018 presidential election.

Putin's popularity has soared since the start of the full-scale invasion, and a poll by the Russian Levada Center from July showed that 68% of Russians want the current president to be re-elected.

Ukraine war latest: Republicans block aid to Ukraine, Kirby says funds to run out before New Year
Key developments on Dec. 7: * Senate GOP blocks Ukraine funding bill from advancing * Study: Aid for Ukraine drops to lowest level since January 2022 * White House announces plans to strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine * Reuters: Ukraine requests US air defense systems, fighter jets *…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.