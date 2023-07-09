Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poll: Almost 70% of Russians want Putin re-elected in 2024

by Daria Shulzhenko July 9, 2023 11:25 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4, 2023. (Photo: Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent poll conducted by the Russian Levada Center, 68% of surveyed Russian citizens want Vladimir Putin to be re-elected in the 2024 presidential election.

Of those surveyed who want Putin to remain president after the 2024 election, 29% say that he "leads the right policy, strengthens the state," while 20% say Putin is "a good president," according to the poll.

Also, 17% of respondents believe that Putin is "pro-people and pro-stability" and that "there is no alternative."

The majority of those who want Putin re-elected are people aged 55 and older, those who trust TV as their primary source of information, and are the "wealthiest Russians," according to the poll.

Also, 39% of respondents believe that Putin expresses the interests of "law enforcement," which "has not changed much over two years," the poll says. At the same time, 29% of respondents believe that he expresses the interests of "ordinary people," which is the "highest figure for all the time of observation," according to the survey.

The next presidential election is scheduled to be held in Russia in March 2024.

This will be the first presidential election in Russia after Putin made amendments to the country's constitution back in 2020, allowing him to seek re-election.

Putin was first elected as the president of Russia in 2000, serving two terms in a row until 2008. He was elected again in 2012 and re-elected in 2018.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
