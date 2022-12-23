Prosecutors uncover 54 Russian torture chambers, investigate over 5,000 cases of alleged torture

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 54 torture chambers have been discovered so far in territories liberated from Russian occupation, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Dec. 23.

In response to a request from the Zmina human rights center, the prosecutors reported they are currently investigating over 5,079 cases of torture, bodily harm, or other inhumane treatment allegedly committed by Russian troops.

The Prosecutor General's Office also revealed that 855 criminal investigations had been opened into war crimes against children, including 10 cases of sexual violence.

Bodies of killed civilians and torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces. In late October, Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 bodies — both military personnel and civilians, including children — had been exhumed in recently liberated settlements.

