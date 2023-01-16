Prosecutors: Russia’s war has killed at least 455 children since Feb. 24.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 455 children and injured at least 897 children since Feb. 24, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 16.

A Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia injured three children on Jan. 16, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman’s Office also said that 336 children are missing as of Jan. 16.

The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 429 children have been killed or injured.

These figures don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, 337 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and 3,126 damaged due to Russian aggression.