Prosecutors: Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 1, wounding four residents, the Prosecutor General’s Office wrote on Telegram.

The attack reportedly damaged 16 apartment buildings, 12 private households, a critical infrastructure facility, five administrative buildings and institutions, three educational institutions, several shops, and vehicles.

In total, law enforcement officers received more than 100 reports of damage to citizens' property due to the shelling, the prosecutors added.

Russian attack against Sumy Oblast’s village of Svarkove killed an 82-year-old woman on Aug. 30, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Sumy Oblast lies in northeastern Ukraine, bordering Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

Though Russian forces withdrew from the region last April, the shelling of settlements along the border, such as Seredyna-Buda, continues almost daily.