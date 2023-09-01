Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors: Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast injures 4

by Dinara Khalilova September 1, 2023 8:13 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy Oblast, on Sept. 1, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 1, wounding four residents, the Prosecutor General’s Office wrote on Telegram.

The attack reportedly damaged 16 apartment buildings, 12 private households, a critical infrastructure facility, five administrative buildings and institutions, three educational institutions, several shops, and vehicles.

In total, law enforcement officers received more than 100 reports of damage to citizens' property due to the shelling, the prosecutors added.

Russian attack against Sumy Oblast’s village of Svarkove killed an 82-year-old woman on Aug. 30, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Sumy Oblast lies in northeastern Ukraine, bordering Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

Though Russian forces withdrew from the region last April, the shelling of settlements along the border, such as Seredyna-Buda, continues almost daily.

New brigade bears heavy brunt of Russia’s onslaught in Kharkiv Oblast
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in this story are stationed on the front and are identified only by their first name due to the nature of the information they are sharing. KHARKIV OBLAST – Fighting throughout Ukraine is grueling, even for hardened veterans. For inexperienced troops recently plucked from ci…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.