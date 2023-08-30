Russian attack kills woman in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have struck the village of Svarkove in Sumy Oblast, killing an 82-year-old woman, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Aug. 30.

The woman was killed when her house was hit by shelling around 1:00 a.m. local time.

Svarkove, which is part of the Shalyhyne community, is less than 10 kilometers from the Russian border.

The area of Shalyhyne was hit by 34 explosions over the past night and into the morning, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. Four homes were damaged in the attacks.

On Aug. 29, the regional military administration reported that Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 15 times, shelling eight communities.