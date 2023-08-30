Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack kills woman in Sumy Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2023 2:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have struck the village of Svarkove in Sumy Oblast, killing an 82-year-old woman, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Aug. 30.

The woman was killed when her house was hit by shelling around 1:00 a.m. local time.

Svarkove, which is part of the Shalyhyne community, is less than 10 kilometers from the Russian border.

The area of Shalyhyne was hit by 34 explosions over the past night and into the morning, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. Four homes were damaged in the attacks.

On Aug. 29, the regional military administration reported that Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 15 times, shelling eight communities.

Russian strike on school in Sumy Oblast kills 4, injures 4
An Iranian-made Shahed-type drone struck a school in Romny, Sumy Oblast. The Aug. 23 Russian attack killed four people and injured four others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.
The Kyiv IndependentSofiya Tryzub-Cook
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
