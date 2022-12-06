Prosecutors discover another Russian detention facility in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another illegal detention facility used by Russian occupiers was discovered near the city of Kherson, Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 6.

According to the prosecutors, Russian troops used a district court building to detain over 100 people with pro-Ukrainian views.

Those detained could be subjected to physical and psychological pressure, the report reads.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Soon after the liberation, multiple torture chambers were discovered in the area. On Nov. 18, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, said that Russian forces even kept children in torture chambers in Kherson Oblast.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in other Ukrainian regions after liberation.

