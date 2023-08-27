Governors: Russian forces attack Kharkiv, Kherson oblasts, killing 2, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts on Aug. 27, killing two people and injuring one, according to regional governors.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces targeted the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 27 with multiple rocket launchers, killing one woman.

According to Syniehubov, the village of Odnorobivka was hit at around 1 p.m. local time. The 39-year-old woman was on the premises of a residential area when she was killed.

A kiosk also caught fire as a result of the attack, Syniehubov added. Emergency Service units were dispatched to the scene.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian forces also shelled the village of Virivka, killing a 35-year-old woman. A person of undisclosed age was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the attack occurred around 12:40 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces.