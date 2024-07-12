Skip to content
Ukraine's Prosecutor General urges ICC to prosecute Russian attack on Kyiv hospital

by Kateryna Denisova July 12, 2024 2:08 PM 2 min read
People clear rubble at the building of one of the largest children’s hospitals of Ukraine, ‘Okhmatdyt’, partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike on July 8, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, he told Reuters on July 11.

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Ukraine on July 8, killing at least 44 and injuring nearly 200 others. One Russian missile directly struck Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's medical center.

The attack there killed three people, destroyed one building, and damaged four others in the hospital complex. Thirty people have been killed elsewhere in the capital.

"For the sake of international justice, cases like the intentional attack on the biggest child hospital in Kyiv (are) worth lifting to the ICC," Kostin told Reuters in The Hague.

If the ICC starts investigating the strike on the hospital, it could help establish a pattern of attacks that show Russia is committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Kostin said. Kyiv is open to providing the court with any evidence and details of its investigation, he added.

A team from the ICC Prosecutor's Office visited the site of the attack. While the ICC has not publicly commented on what charges it is investigating, it has warned that anyone found responsible for an attack on civilian objects could be prosecuted, Reuters wrote.

The Russian military struck Okhmatdyt with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU). A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that the missile was launched in accordance with a programmed route.

Over 600 patients and at least as many staff members were at the Okhmatdyt and the Ukrainian Center for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, located near the hospital, at the moment of the attack.

The ICC issued in late June arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine related to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The Hague court also issued arrest warrants in March 2023 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for the forcible transfer of children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
