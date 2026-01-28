Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage substation in Russia's Udmurt Republic, disrupt power supply to military‑industrial plant, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged an electrical substation in Russia's Udmurt Republic, disrupting power supply to the nearby "BUMMASH" military‑industrial plant, the group claimed in a Telegram post on Jan. 28.

An operative with the group damaged equipment at the substation located on the north end of the city of Izhevsk, which serves as the capital of the Udmurt Republic.

An ensuing power outage "partially cut power" to the BUMMASH metallurgical plant — a plant used by Russia's military‑industrial complex to produced dual-use goods, as well as steel and metal products used in the production of weapons and heavy equipment for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims. The extent of the damage or severity of power disruptions caused was not immediately clear.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets. Most recently, its targets have included other substations that supply power to "key" components of Russia's war machine.

While operatives of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh have regularly sabotaged targets closer to the Russia-Ukraine border, the latest effort appears to mark the first such incident in the Udmurt Republic — which is located over 1,300 kilometers (approximately 800 miles) away from the border.











