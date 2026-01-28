Casualties, damage to critical infrastructure reported as Russia launches missiles, drones at various regions of Ukraine

Russia forces launches a missile and drone attack on various regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and the surrounding area, overnight on Jan. 28. The attack struck at least one critical infrastructure facility amid a deepening energy crisis across the country.

Explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital around 1:26 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Local authorities reported that air defense systems were activated to intercept incoming Russian drones.

Drone debris was reported falling in the Holosiivskyi district, where the windows of a residential building were damaged and a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building.



Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the drones were approaching Kyiv from the east, as officials urged residents to seek shelter.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the community of Bilohorodka, located on the outskirts of the capital. Several other people were also treated by paramedics but did not require hospitalization.

Later in the night, the Air Force warned of missile approaching various cities including Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv. Drones were also seen approaching the city of Odesa.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported that a 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured in the city amid a ballistic missile strike on the city. Vilkul added that an infrastructure facility was struck in the city, without providing specifics.

The extent of the damage caused to the infrastructure facility was not immediately clear.

Russia has intensified its aerial campaign throughout the winter, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as millions of Ukrainians endure freezing temperatures. A series of recent Russian strikes have led to widespread power outages across the country, resulting in a major energy crisis.

Air raid alerts were previously lifted in most regions around 3:30 a.m. local time.

The attack follows two deadly strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv that caused numerous civilian casualties, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens more.