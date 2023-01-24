Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prime Minister: The first financial 'Ramstein' meeting will occur this week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 4:39 PM 1 min read
The first meeting of the executive Secretariat of the so-called financial “Ramstein” will take place this week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 24.

The multi-donor coordination platform, known as financial “Ramstein,” was created by G7 countries to ensure the coordination of financial assistance projects.

Shmyhal emphasized that this platform will help “ensure the state’s stability.”

The official noted that the platform would focus on short-term and long-term development support for Ukraine, coordination of reforms and development of the private sector, and international financing.

According to the Prime Minister, the EU and G7 countries will participate in financial Ramstein along with the International Monetary Fund, European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and other international financial organizations.

On Jan. 20, the Ramstein summit took place. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov commented that the meeting promoted an “optimistic breakthrough.”

This was the eighth Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Defense ministers from some 50 countries met at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine.

