News Feed, Ukraine, Oleh Tatarov, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Politics, Battle of Kyiv
Edit post

Zelensky defends controversial deputy chief of staff: He was 'killing Chechens in Kyiv' in 2022

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 3:24 PM 1 min read
Oleh Tatarov at the National Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13, 2021. (Volodymyr Tarasov/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Presidential Office deputy head Oleh Tatarov and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk were "killing Chechens in Kyiv," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 27, likely referencing the early stages of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Responding to a question by a journalist on the effectiveness of Zelensky's team, the president said, "Oleh Tatarov, together with Vasyl Maliuk, were killing Chechens in Ukraine, in Kyiv, when you were not here."

"Should I drive him out to be killed by the Russians?" he asked. The president did not provide further details but claimed that Ukrainian journalists had been told about this "off the record" and that the U.S. is also aware of it.

Tatarov is the most controversial official in Zelensky's administration. He has been charged with bribery, but the corruption case against him has been obstructed and destroyed by law enforcement agencies and courts.

Despite the controversies, Zelensky has refused to suspend or fire Tatarov.

In the early phases of Russia's full-scale invasion, a group of Chechen fighters fighting for Moscow reportedly attempted to infiltrate Kyiv to assassinate Zelensky, but the plan was thwarted.

It is unclear whether the two cases are related.

Zelensky to present US with victory plan in September
Speaking at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing Kursk incursion was one of the parts of this plan.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
6:40 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.
