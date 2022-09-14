President Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously harmed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post on Sept. 15 that a car collided with the presidential car and motorcade. Zelensky was examined by a doctor after the accident and was not seriously injured. Medics accompanying Zelensky also provided his driver with medical assistance and transferred him to an ambulance. Law enforcement will thoroughly investigate the crash, Nykyforov said.