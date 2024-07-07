Skip to content
Pregnant woman hospitalized following Russian attack on Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2024 4:12 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district on July 7, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

As a result of the attack, private homes were damaged as well as a pregnant 32-year-old woman was hospitalized with “signs of smoke inhalation poisoning,” the authorities reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

On July 6 alone, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured three, according to local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“Russian troops targeted residential neighborhoods in settlements of the region, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses. Hits were recorded on an administrative building, a public catering facility, and a store, with private cars also damaged,” Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 8, injure 16 over past day
Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts – Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.