Pregnant woman hospitalized following Russian attack on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district on July 7, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

As a result of the attack, private homes were damaged as well as a pregnant 32-year-old woman was hospitalized with “signs of smoke inhalation poisoning,” the authorities reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

On July 6 alone, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured three, according to local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

“Russian troops targeted residential neighborhoods in settlements of the region, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses. Hits were recorded on an administrative building, a public catering facility, and a store, with private cars also damaged,” Prokudin wrote on Telegram.