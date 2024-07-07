Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Civilian targets
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 8, injure 16 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova July 7, 2024 10:27 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 7, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed eight people and injured 16 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 7.

Ukrainian forces shot down all 13 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on July 7, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces also reportedly launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, apart from 13 drones, from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Mobile fire groups, as well as anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Air Force, were involved in repelling the air attacks.

The drones were brought down over Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the past day – Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 17 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were killed, and three were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the towns of Niu-York and Ukrainsk, respectively, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Eight people were injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol district, killing a 65-year-old woman on July 6, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Russian military also attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery overnight on July 7. Three women, aged 38, 65, and 71, were injured, Lysak reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Odnorobivka in the Bohodukhiv district, killing a 47-year-old man and injuring a woman, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s airfields under fire as Russia braces for F-16s
As Kyiv gets ready to receive the first batch of Western F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s airfields face an uptick in Russian strikes. Over the past week, Moscow carried out at least three missile strikes targeting Ukrainian airfields — in Myrhorod, Poltava, and Kryvyi Rih — all located around 100 kilo…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.