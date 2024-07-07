Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 8, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed eight people and injured 16 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 7.

Ukrainian forces shot down all 13 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on July 7, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces also reportedly launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, apart from 13 drones, from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Mobile fire groups, as well as anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Air Force, were involved in repelling the air attacks.

The drones were brought down over Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the past day – Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 17 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were killed, and three were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the towns of Niu-York and Ukrainsk, respectively, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Eight people were injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol district, killing a 65-year-old woman on July 6, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Russian military also attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery overnight on July 7. Three women, aged 38, 65, and 71, were injured, Lysak reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Odnorobivka in the Bohodukhiv district, killing a 47-year-old man and injuring a woman, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.