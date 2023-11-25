Power restored in Kyiv following massive Russian overnight drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency Service workers restored power supply in Kyiv neighborhoods affected by Russian overnight kamikaze drone attacks, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Nov. 25.

“Currently, all residents of the capital have electricity again. There are no emergency (power) outages in Kyiv,” the city administration said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine’s air defense downed 74 out of 75 drones Russia launched against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25. The Russian attack was focused predominantly on Kyiv, with around 50 drones downed in and around Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

The drone debris fell in five of the city's districts, causing a fire in a kindergarten. The blast waves shattered windows in neighboring residential buildings.

First responders reportedly rescued two women trapped in a five-story building after the drone debris hit it.

Neither strikes against the critical infrastructure nor casualties were reported in the Kyiv Oblast, the regional administration reported earlier in the day.