Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Power restored in Kyiv following massive Russian overnight drone attack

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 2:41 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of massive Russian kamikaze air attack against Kyiv as the building reportedly damaged by the kamikaze drone debris on Nov. 25, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency Service workers restored power supply in Kyiv neighborhoods affected by Russian overnight kamikaze drone attacks, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Nov. 25.

“Currently, all residents of the capital have electricity again. There are no emergency (power) outages in Kyiv,” the city administration said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine’s air defense downed 74 out of 75 drones Russia launched against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25. The Russian attack was focused predominantly on Kyiv, with around 50 drones downed in and around Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack, including an 11-year-old child.

The drone debris fell in five of the city's districts, causing a fire in a kindergarten. The blast waves shattered windows in neighboring residential buildings.

First responders reportedly rescued two women trapped in a five-story building after the drone debris hit it.

Neither strikes against the critical infrastructure nor casualties were reported in the Kyiv Oblast, the regional administration reported earlier in the day.

Zelensky: Russian air attack on Holodomor Memorial Day is ‘deliberate terror’
Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25, which coincided with the Holodomor Memorial Day, was “deliberate terror,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.