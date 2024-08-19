Skip to content
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, POWs, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine in control of 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky claims

by Kateryna Denisova August 19, 2024 9:28 PM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi attends the Ukrainian Youth Forum 2024 ‘Free to Dream’ on Aug. 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are in control of 92 settlements and more than 1,250 square kilometers of Kursk Oblast in Russia as the incursion into the region continues, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 19.

Kyiv's unprecedented operation is ongoing for two weeks, with the Ukrainian military capturing the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and allegedly destroyed all three bridges over the Seim River near the border.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Zelensky's claims about the number of seized Russian territory.

Speaking at a meeting in the city of Dnipro, the president said that Ukraine continues to strengthen its positions, stabilize "certain areas" and continues to take Russian soldiers as POWs.

"This operation has become our largest investment in the process of releasing Ukrainians from Russian captivity. We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation," he said, without elaborating.

Ukraine declined to provide a full number of Russian captives taken during the Kursk incursion following the Kyiv Independent's request.

Zelensky said that "hundreds" of Russian soldiers had been captured as of Aug. 13, while an undisclosed Ukrainian colonel told The Independent news outlet that the number may be as high as 2,000.

The Russian border near Ukraine's Sumy Oblast has been "largely cleared" of the Russian soldiers, which Zelensky called one of the tactical goals of Kyiv's incursion.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
