Poll: 77% of Russians support war in Ukraine

A poll released on Feb. 6 by the Russian independent polling organization, The Levada Center, found that 77% of Russians support the full-scale war against Ukraine, with only 16% of respondents saying they were opposed to the war.

The figures have stayed remarkably consistent throughout the war, polling data has shown. A poll released in November 2023 found that 75% of respondents supported the war.

An overwhelming majority (77%) believe Russia will ultimately be victorious in the war, a 6% increase from January 2023.

At the same time, more than 50% of respondents said they favored peace talks, a figure that has declined slightly over recent months.

Around 66% of respondents also believed that "Russia is paying too high of a price for participating in the war," down from 82% who agreed with the statement in July 2023.

Only 31% of those polled said they bore moral responsibility for civilian deaths and destruction in Ukraine.

A minority of respondents (22%) said that starting the full-scale war in Ukraine was a mistake, a decrease from a high of 28% in September 2023.