Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Polls
Edit post

Poll: 77% of Russians support war in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller February 7, 2024 2:21 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen set at Red Square as he addresses a rally marking the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops partly occupy – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – in central Moscow on Sept. 30, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A poll released on Feb. 6 by the Russian independent polling organization, The Levada Center, found that 77% of Russians support the full-scale war against Ukraine, with only 16% of respondents saying they were opposed to the war.

The figures have stayed remarkably consistent throughout the war, polling data has shown. A poll released in November 2023 found that 75% of respondents supported the war.

An overwhelming majority (77%) believe Russia will ultimately be victorious in the war, a 6% increase from January 2023.

At the same time, more than 50% of respondents said they favored peace talks, a figure that has declined slightly over recent months.

Around 66% of respondents also believed that "Russia is paying too high of a price for participating in the war," down from 82% who agreed with the statement in July 2023.

Only 31% of those polled said they bore moral responsibility for civilian deaths and destruction in Ukraine.

A minority of respondents (22%) said that starting the full-scale war in Ukraine was a mistake, a decrease from a high of 28% in September 2023.  

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine to create separate military branch dedicated to drones
Key developments on Feb. 6: * Zelensky: Ukrainian military to create separate branch dedicated to drones * SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network, including Ukrainian intelligence officers * Russian media: Output of Russian oil refineries drops by 4% following drone attacks * Defense Ministry…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.