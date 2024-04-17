Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nuclear arms, Ukraine, Survey, Russia, Europe
Edit post

Poll: Ukraine among countries with lowest nuclear threat fear

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent April 17, 2024 4:00 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 17, 2022, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in neighboring Enerhodar. Russian forces have been occupying the plant since the early stage of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is among the countries whose residents have the lowest level of fear of a nuclear threat, according to a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted in 2023 together with Gallup International and published on April 17.

The poll showed that there are fewer respondents from Europe who think that the threat of nuclear weapons use is high in comparison to those in Asia, Africa, and South America.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in response to Western support for Ukraine, but the threats have so far failed to materialize. Russia continues to wage an all-out war in Ukraine without utilizing its nuclear arsenal.

"In general, there has been no significant reduction of fears of nuclear threat in the world during the year," the Sociological Group Rating said.

Two-fifths of respondents assess the risk of using nuclear arms as high; almost the same proportion sees it as moderate, while 14% believe there is no such risk, according to the poll.

Among European countries, Italy, Portugal and Romania reportedly have the highest fear of nuclear threat. Indonesia, Nigeria, Ecuador, Syria, and Argentina have the largest number of respondents who assessed the nuclear threat as high.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

In contrast, Ukraine, along with Armenia, Pakistan, and Iran, has the highest percentage of people who think there is no such risk, according to the poll.

The younger group of respondents is the most pessimistic about the nuclear threat, the survey showed.

The survey was carried out in October-December 2023 in 41 countries. During the research, 40,428 people were interviewed, around 1,000 in each country.

In late 2022, Washington was "preparing rigorously" for a possible Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, which would have been the first nuclear attack in a war since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki 1945 bombings, CNN reported in March, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament
When the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic adopted the Declaration of Sovereignty in July 1990 to gain greater rights and freedoms within the Soviet Union, ridding the country of nuclear weapons was one of its top priorities. Ukraine had just suffered enormously from the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear po…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.