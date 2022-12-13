Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poll: 85% of Ukrainians believe victory in war with Russia requires liberating all territories, including Crimea and Donbas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2022 3:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent poll conducted by the Rating Group, 85% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia requires the liberation of all territories, including occupied Crimea and occupied parts of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Crimea and some parts of Donbas, an industrial region comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, were occupied by Russia in 2014 during the initial invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 9% of Ukrainians said they would consider a victory in liberating territories controlled by Ukraine before the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Only about 5% of respondents are in favor of continuing fighting on Russia’s territory after liberating all of Ukraine.

In November, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) suggested that 88% of Ukrainians “believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country within the EU.”

The KIIS poll noted that 96% of those in favor are “ready to endure financial difficulties” for three to five years should it result in Ukraine becoming a member of the EU.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
