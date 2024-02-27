Skip to content
News Feed, Polls, Ukraine, War, Western aid
Poll: 44% of Ukrainians believe West tired of supporting Ukraine

by Elsa Court February 27, 2024 12:30 PM 2 min read
Two men are seen holding a big banner during a rally marking two years since Russia started its war against Ukraine, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Feb. 24, 2024. (Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The share of Ukrainians who believe the West is tired of supporting Ukraine has risen from 30% to 44% in just four months, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on Feb. 27.

At the end of 2022, only 15% of Ukrainians believed the West was tired of Ukraine and was weakening its support. The figure reached 30% by October 2023, KIIS said.

The poll asked respondents which statement they agreed with more: "the West is getting tired of Ukraine and its support is weak, it wants to press for Ukraine to make concessions with Russia," or "the West continues to seriously help Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, and wants the war to end on terms acceptable to Ukraine."

The figure of those who said they agreed that the West continues to seriously help Ukraine dropped from 76% at the end of 2022 to 49% of those polled in February 2023.

KIIS said that 7% of respondents said they found it difficult to say or refused to answer which of the statements they agreed with more in the most recent poll.

The highest proportion of those who agreed that the West is getting tired of Ukraine was in the south of Ukraine, at 51%, followed by the east of Ukraine at 48%.

Respondents in the center and west of Ukraine were more likely to say they believed the West was helping Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, with 56% and 50% of respondents respectively supporting this statement.

The poll had 1,052 respondents, who were all adults living in across Ukraine, except in areas currently occupied by Russian forces.  

Kuleba: ‘Ukraine fatigue’ is not based on evidence
The narrative about ‘Ukraine fatigue’ is not based on evidence, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Kyiv Independent at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Elsa Court
News Feed

12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
