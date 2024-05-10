Politico: US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is preparing to announce a military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million on May 10, Politico reported, citing two unnamed American officials and obtained notification sent to Congress.

After six months of political infighting and delays, the U.S. recently passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid. The following day, the Pentagon announced that it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion worth of weapons to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles.

The new package will include new Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-armor systems, and other munitions, Politico wrote, citing its sources.

Russia is likely trying to take as much territory as possible before the impact of the recently passed U.S. aid bill for Ukraine can be felt on the battlefield. Russian forces had begun a new offensive operation on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

After the new batch of U.S. weapons started flowing to Ukraine, American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it is "very early on" to see the effects of this military aid on the front lines.

During the six-month break in funding, Ukraine lost the key front-line city of Avdiivka in February amid a severe ammunition shortage.

Russia has since then continued its advance toward Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, an elevated town that opens the way to further advances into the region.

Kyiv will look to launch a counteroffensive in 2025 with the support of the approved $61 billion aid package from Washington, as well as additional Western aid funding, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.