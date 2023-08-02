Politico: Pentagon expects Ukraine's counteroffensive to continue through fall

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon expects Ukraine's offensive to last at least through the fall and possibly into the winter, Politico reported on Aug. 1, citing the Pentagon officials.

The outlet wrote that Ukraine's 150,000 troops, including several Western-trained brigades, have been committed in the three directions of the counteroffensive.

According to the U.S. officials, Kyiv's forces are making "incremental gains" in all three directions but face "stiff Russian resistance," specifically "second and third layers of defenses."

Ukraine's military focuses its efforts around the Russian-held city of Bakhmut and in the south, particularly in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. According to a recent report by the General Staff, Russian troops have been forced to retreat from their positions near Avdiivka.

In turn, Russian forces are concentrating in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions to draw in Ukrainian troops from Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1.

Politico reported that the U.S. is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine, possibly to be presented early next week. The magazine did not elaborate on its content, however.

In the most recent tranche announced on July 25, Ukraine is to receive $400 million in military aid from the U.S., including munitions for Patriots air defense systems, NASAMS, and HIMARS, as well as Stingers, Javelins, and other weapons.

Politico reminded that Ukraine is awaiting the arrival of M1 Abrams tanks, expected as soon as early September.

A number of Abrams tanks will be initially transported to Germany in August, where they will undergo final refurbishments, the outlet reported earlier. Once that process is complete, the first batch of Abrams will be shipped to Ukraine the following month.