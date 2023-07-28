Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: US expects to start delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September

by Olena Goncharova July 28, 2023
An Australian M1 Abrams tank moves along a dirt road during the Brolga Strike exercise in Townsville, Australia, on June 16, 2017. (Ian Hitchcock)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Abrams tanks could be deployed to the Ukrainian battlefield in September, Politico reports, citing six people familiar with the planning.

This announcement comes as Ukraine's forces intensify their efforts to regain control of territories in a counteroffensive that is gaining momentum.

A number of Abrams tanks will be initially transported to Germany in August, where they will undergo final refurbishments. Once that process is complete, the first batch of Abrams will be shipped to Ukraine the following month.

The U.S. is sending older M1A1 models instead of the more modern A2 version, which would have taken a year to get to Ukraine, according to Politico.

The Biden administration has expressed its intention to expedite the delivery of additional weaponry to Ukraine with the dual purpose of providing immediate support for their counteroffensive efforts and enhancing the nation's long-term defense capabilities.

In addition to the Abrams tanks, there are plans to begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets prior to the actual delivery of the aircraft, which could potentially take place by the end of this year.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
