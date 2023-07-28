Politico: US expects to start delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Abrams tanks could be deployed to the Ukrainian battlefield in September, Politico reports, citing six people familiar with the planning.

This announcement comes as Ukraine's forces intensify their efforts to regain control of territories in a counteroffensive that is gaining momentum.

A number of Abrams tanks will be initially transported to Germany in August, where they will undergo final refurbishments. Once that process is complete, the first batch of Abrams will be shipped to Ukraine the following month.

The U.S. is sending older M1A1 models instead of the more modern A2 version, which would have taken a year to get to Ukraine, according to Politico.

The Biden administration has expressed its intention to expedite the delivery of additional weaponry to Ukraine with the dual purpose of providing immediate support for their counteroffensive efforts and enhancing the nation's long-term defense capabilities.

In addition to the Abrams tanks, there are plans to begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets prior to the actual delivery of the aircraft, which could potentially take place by the end of this year.