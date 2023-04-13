Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland to supply Ukraine with more MiG-29s

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 8:38 PM 3 min read
Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to the press alongside U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on April 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed on April 13 that Poland would supply Ukraine with more MiG-29 fighter jets, the Polish Press Agency reported.

Morawiecki said that "one more batch" of the Soviet-era aircraft would be headed to Ukraine. He said that the Polish military no longer needed the MiG-29s given that they possessed modern aircraft and were also expecting the delivery of U.S.-made F-35 jets in "the coming years," the Polish Press Agency wrote.

The German government approved on April 13 Poland's request to give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets that had originally belonged to the East German air force before reunification.

Since Germany sold the jets to Warsaw in 2002, Berlin's permission must be obtained for the transfer, just as with any other German-made arms, including Leopard 2 tanks.

Poland has already sent eight of its own MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.

Unlike Western jets, the Soviet-built MiGs, which Ukraine already operates, can be put into service quickly without months of flying and logistics training.

Ukraine has been making appeals to its allies for more modern fighter jets, particularly the U.S.-built F-16, saying they are needed to support offensive operations and defend against Russian missile and guided bomb attacks.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko

Although several countries, such as the U.K. and the Netherlands, have not publicly ruled out the possibility of making such deliveries, as of now, no country has committed to providing Western-built combat aircraft.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war, Poland has repeatedly pledged crucial military aid to Ukraine, including being the first country to pledge fighter jets.

In regards to other allies, Morawiecki expressed confidence that allies such as Germany and France were committed to Ukraine's victory.

"But to what extent they are able to mobilize their financial resources, weapons, and diplomacy to support Ukraine, I am not sure of that," Morawiecki said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
First it was the tanks, now it’s the fighter jets. As Ukraine braces for another possible major Russian offensive in the upcoming weeks, Western leaders are yet again coming up with a variety of excuses why this time, they cannot justify supplying F-16 and F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.