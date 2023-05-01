Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish president: 'We will do everything to ensure Ukraine joins EU as soon as possible'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 11:07 PM
Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen on April 14, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)


Poland will make every effort during its presidency of the EU Council to ensure Ukraine and Moldova become members of the bloc, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on May 1 during a joint speech with the country's prime minister.

According to Duda, cited by RMF FM, Ukraine and Moldova’s potential accession to the EU would be one of Poland's main priorities when it chairs the Council in the first half of 2025.

"Prime Minister (Mateusz Morawiecki) and I know perfectly well what it means to wait a long time… to want to be part of the free West," Duda said. "This needs to be redressed, which is why I believe that no one else but us - Poland - should say firmly and very strongly that we must finally admit them to the EU."

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The Polish president called the two countries' possible EU admission "the historical requirement of the moment." Duda also voiced his support for the EU accession of the Western Balkans' countries, saying, "These are societies that have been waiting for over a dozen years to become part of the European community."

The President of Poland recalled that in February 2022 he had initiated the presidents' letter calling on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, which was initially met with skepticism.

"Today, Ukraine is a candidate. We will do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes part of the EU as soon as possible ," said Duda.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and was granted candidacy status in June 2022.

On Feb. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to become a member of the EU in two years and a member of NATO following its victory against Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
