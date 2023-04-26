Italian President voices support for Ukraine joining EU 'as soon as possible'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italian President Sergio Mattarella voiced his support for Ukraine joining the EU "as soon as possible," Italian news outlet Ansa reported on April 26.

"Italy is strongly in favor of Ukraine's accession to the European Union as soon as possible and we appreciate the commitment of its government to the path of reforms taken to respect EU parameters," Mattarella said during the visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome.

According to Ansa, Mattarella also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine "in every sphere and for as long as necessary" and that peace must "respect Ukraine's integrity."

Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on April 26 that he "thanked Italy for its extensive assistance and consistent stance in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Ukraine was granted candidacy status in June 2022.

On Feb. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine wants to become a member of the EU in two years and a member of NATO following its victory against Russia.