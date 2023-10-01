Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish PM: Poland a better ally to Ukraine than Germany

by Abbey Fenbert October 2, 2023 12:47 AM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a campaign meeting of the Law and Justice party ahead of parliamentary elections in Poland , in Otwock, Poland, September 19, 2023. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Ukraine against establishing a close alliance with Germany in a speech at a political convention on Oct. 1, the Polish news outlet Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

At a gathering of Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party in Katowice ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections, Morawiecki addressed his remarks directly to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I understand that it seems to [President Zelensky] now that he will have a close alliance with Germany. Let me warn you, Germany will always want to cooperate with the Russians over the heads of Central European countries," Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki went on to emphasize Poland's support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It was Poland that welcomed a few million Ukrainians under our roofs, it was the Poles who welcomed the Ukrainians, it was we who helped the most at the time when the Germans wanted to send 5,000 helmets to besieged Kyiv," the Polish prime minister said.

"It is worthwhile for you not to forget this, President Zelensky," he said.

On the same day, Morawiecki's opponent, former prime minister Donald Tusk, led a rally in Warsaw to huge crowds.

Tusk recently called for Poland to provide unstinting military aid to Ukraine. His remarks came shortly after Morawiecki announced that Poland would stop sending weapons to Ukraine to focus on its own security needs.

Officials later clarified that Poland will meet all its existing agreements on arms deliveries.

At the convention in Katowice, Morawiecki also defended Poland's decision to extend the Ukrainian grain imports ban after the European Commission ended the embargo.

"We will defend Polish agriculture against Ukrainian agro-oligarchs," Morawiecki said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
