Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Polish opposition leader calls for unwavering military aid to Ukraine

by Lance Luo September 28, 2023 1:21 AM 2 min read
Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk speaks at a convention in Tarnow, Poland, ahead of the Oct. 15, 2023 parliamentary elections. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for unwavering military aid to Ukraine ahead of Poland’s Oct. 15 parliamentary elections, BILD reported on Sept. 27.

"The victory of Ukraine is in the national interests of Poland for sure," said Tusk. "This will affect both economic issues and the problem of refugees. The Polish state should not budge from its position, military support of Ukraine should not be questioned."

Poland's support came under question recently when Tusk's opponent, incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Sept. 20 that Poland needed to focus on strengthening its own military arsenal and would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine.

Later, officials clarified that Poland will meet all its existing agreements on arms deliveries.

Tusk represents the Civic Platform, a center-right political party.

Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), has also had tensions with the European Union over military support for Ukraine.

The suggested decreases in aid to Ukraine are a “quite dangerous” warning, one EU official told the Financial Times.

Daniel Hegedüs, a German Marshall Fund fellow told FT that while Poland’s upcoming election could result in a number of possible outcomes, most were negative.

“There could be an increasing core of central and eastern European and southern European illiberal, authoritarian governments. That will make the coordination of EU foreign policy actions even more difficult,” he said.

“So much hinges on what happens in Warsaw.”

Holding elections during full-scale war doesn’t make sense, experts say
When Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a fake vote to extend his mandate in March 2024, Ukraine will not be allowed to hold an election due to the martial law imposed amid Russia’s aggression. This won’t suddenly make Russia more democratic than Ukraine. If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, it
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
