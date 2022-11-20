Polish, Finnish PMs back confiscating Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed the idea during his visit to Finland on Nov. 20.

“We must hit Russia harder than it expects," he said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she hoped that the European Commission would find a judicial solution for confiscating Russian assets.

The EU has frozen Russian assets worth 68 billion euros in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Confiscating the assets is more difficult because relevant legislation and court decisions would be required for that.