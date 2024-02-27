Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, US aid, European Union
Edit post

Polish FM: Defeating Putin 'morally sound, strategically wise'

by Abbey Fenbert February 27, 2024 8:06 AM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks to the media on Jan. 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Helping Ukraine defeat Russia is morally, strategically, and economically wise, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 26.

Sikorski urged the United States to provide Ukraine with desperately needed military aid.

"It is morally sound, strategically wise, militarily justified, and economically beneficial," he said.

U.S. funding for Ukraine has run dry while a security assistance package worth $61 billion languishes in Congress. The funding delay has severely exacerbated ammunition shortages on Ukraine's front lines.

Sikorski, a Polish official whose wife is American and whose son is a U.S. soldier, laid out three steps necessary to create "a more secure and stable world," beginning with arming Ukraine.  

"First, back Ukrainians with the ammo they urgently need," he said.

Sikorski then called on Western allies to "invest in our security" in order to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further aggression, and lastly to "deepen and widen our alliances."

"If we choose to abandon Ukraine, or do it by default, Putin will come to understand — as will other adversaries around the world — that he can get away with whatever he wants," he said.

In his speech, Sikorski said that a Russian victory in Ukraine would not lead to peace, but rather invite further conflict and global instability. His warnings echo those of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and other Western officials who have said Putin's ambitions will not end in Ukraine.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I realize that appeasement may seem an easier path but it is in fact a dead end," Sikorski said.

With Russian aggression drawing closer to its borders, Poland has pledged to significantly increase the size of its armed forces. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in September 2023 that he believed Poland would soon amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe.

A survey published on Feb. 22 by the Polish media outlet RMF24 revealed that nearly 50% of Poles believe a Russian attack on Poland is "likely."

‘Our reserves will run out:’ Ukrainian artillery sounds alarm on Western shell shortage
Hiding beneath sparse winter cover in a crude, muddy ditch, a great steel monster lies in wait for an opportunity to attack. Adorned on either side with painted plus signs, the gun’s huge barrel looks up at the sky over the Bakhmut front line, across which thousands
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.