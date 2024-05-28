Poland to restrict movements of Russian diplomats, Moscow promises retaliation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Poland will impose restrictions on the movements of Russian diplomats in response to Moscow's "hybrid warfare," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told journalists in Brussels on May 27.

In response, the Kremlin has pledged to take "retaliatory measures."

Relations between Russia and Poland have deteriorated severely since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, bringing war to Warsaw's border.

"I just announced a Polish decision in connection to Russia's participation in hybrid warfare against the European Union, including Poland: a restriction of movement for Russian diplomats in our country," Sikorski said after meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.

According to Sikorski, Russian diplomats will only be allowed to travel within the province to which they are assigned. The restrictions will apply to all embassy and consulate personnel, with the exception of the ambassador.

"These are national decisions, but we have evidence that the Russian state is involved in authorizing sabotage in our country as well. We hope that the Russian Federation will treat this as a very serious warning," Sikorski said.

At least 12 residents of Poland have been arrested in recent months for spying or planning to commit acts of sabotage within Polish territory on behalf of Russia. The Polish government in late May arrested nine members of a Russian spy ring in connection to alleged sabotage plots.

In response to Sikorski's announcement, Russia will seek "retaliatory measures" against Poland, Russian diplomatic spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The Polish government is "overrun by Russophobia," Zakharova said.

Russia's Ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev, said that Warsaw's decision was not officially communicated to the Russian embassy and that "no explanations have been given in this regard."

The New York Times reported on May 27 that Russia is ramping up sabotage operations across Europe in order to undermine military aid to Ukraine.