Ukrainian detained in Poland suspected of working for Russian intelligence services

A Ukrainian citizen was detained by Poland's Internal Security Agency on suspicion of planning a sabotage attack on behalf of Russia's intelligence services, Polish Special Forces Coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak reported on Feb. 15.

The man was detained in Wroclaw on Jan. 31 after the Internal Security Agency received information that the man planned to set fire to local "infrastructure of strategic importance" as part of an "organized criminal group."

The man and his luggage were searched, "revealing evidence of the planned crime."

The man was charged with two crimes, namely "participation in an organized criminal group of an international nature" and "planning, at the request of the Russian special services, sabotage and sabotage activities" on Polish territory.

If convicted, the man could face up to 12 years in prison. The suspect has been placed in pre-trial detention for at least three months.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has not yet made an official comment.

Polish authorities said last November they had uncovered a Russian spy network that included 15 foreign nationals.

More people were arrested over the summer of 2023, including a Russian hockey player in June and a Belarusian citizen in August.